Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $182.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s previous close.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. Bernstein Bank cut Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.82.

ADSK stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.38. 1,422,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,897. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.18. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $480,386,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $236,439,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after purchasing an additional 333,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,108,271,000 after purchasing an additional 306,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,426,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 269,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

