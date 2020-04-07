Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 400 by Goldman Sachs Group

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 400 price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a CHF 385 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 341.17.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

