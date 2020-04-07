Roche’s (RHHVF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung fur Roche vor Zahlen auf Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 350 Franken belassen. Analyst Richard Parkes rechnet mit einem starken ersten Quartal des Pharmaherstellers. Verwerfungen wegen Covid-19 konne Roche anderweitig ausgleichen, schrieb er in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/jha/

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 06:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Roche to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded Roche to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

RHHVF opened at $333.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.79. Roche has a 12-month low of $254.04 and a 12-month high of $399.00.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

