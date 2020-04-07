Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 354.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 30,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,446. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $144.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 145.57% and a negative net margin of 55.67%. The business had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

