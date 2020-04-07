Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Insider Buys £983.07 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £983.07 ($1,293.17).

LON:RR traded up GBX 56.16 ($0.74) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 353.86 ($4.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,832,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a PE ratio of -5.12. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 249 ($3.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 496.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 659.72.

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.17%.

RR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,169 ($15.38) to GBX 683 ($8.98) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 664 ($8.73) to GBX 328 ($4.31) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 690 ($9.08) in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 760.90 ($10.01).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.