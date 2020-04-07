Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DT. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

NYSE DT traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.98. 63,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,182. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $3,558,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,957,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,817,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,687,209.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,007 shares of company stock valued at $22,288,040.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $2,530,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.