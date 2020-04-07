Roth Capital Cuts Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Price Target to

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from to in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MLND has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 78,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,589. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 285.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 270.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

