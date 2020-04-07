Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,800 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDSB. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,274.95 ($29.93).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,436.40 ($18.90) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,474.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,045.50. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

