RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

RTL Group (EBR:RTL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RTL. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.02 ($39.56) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.19 ($47.90).

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

