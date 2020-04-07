Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUTH. BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CL King began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 187,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.46. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $27.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.76 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 44.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

