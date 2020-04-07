RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.50 ($37.79) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €29.08 ($33.81).

RWE stock traded up €0.76 ($0.88) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €24.13 ($28.06). 3,913,889 shares of the stock traded hands. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a one year high of €23.28 ($27.07). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.97.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

