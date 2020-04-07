RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s current price.

RWE has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.52 ($34.33).

FRA RWE opened at €24.70 ($28.72) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.97. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

