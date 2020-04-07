RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €30.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

RWE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.52 ($34.33).

Get RWE alerts:

RWE stock opened at €24.70 ($28.72) on Tuesday. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €27.55 and a 200-day moving average of €27.97.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.