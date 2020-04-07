Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 194,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,448. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $51,219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,891,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,961 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,675,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,616 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $20,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

