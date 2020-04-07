Safe Haven (SHA) Price Tops $0.0002

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $472,414.56 and approximately $95,445.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven's total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens.

The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio. Safe Haven's official website is safehaven.io.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

