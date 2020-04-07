Safe (SAFE) Price Up 10.2% This Week

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00004965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $70,285.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003897 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

