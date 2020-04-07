Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

SAFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Safehold in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of -0.22. Safehold has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 69.66%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $622,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,211,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,277,333. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 344,900 shares of company stock worth $17,274,249. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 44.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 918.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 1,352.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.