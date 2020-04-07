Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,601. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. Safehold has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.56 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $869,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,667,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,159,383.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 344,900 shares of company stock worth $17,274,249 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.