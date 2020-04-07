SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,258. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.98. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About SAGE GRP PLC/GDR

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

