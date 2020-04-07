Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.40% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,623,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 2,422.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 524,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 503,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,726,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,702,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after buying an additional 275,116 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 781,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 257,305 shares during the period.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.99 and a beta of 2.15. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,577 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,500. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Sailpoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.