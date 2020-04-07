SALT Price Tops $0.0613 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, LATOKEN, Upbit and Huobi. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $16,609.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.09 or 0.02592466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00205690 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SALT

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, IDEX, AirSwap, ABCC, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Huobi, Liqui, Kyber Network, Binance, Upbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

