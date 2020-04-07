Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung fur Uniper auf Underperform” mit einem Kursziel von 21 Euro belassen. Die wegen der Corona-Krise seit Wochen sinkende Stromnachfrage in Europa zeige mittlerweile erste Stabilisierungstendenzen, schrieb Analystin Meike Becker in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Dieses Signal lasse entsprechende Ruckschlusse auf die derzeitige Wirtschaftsaktivitat auf dem Kontinent zu./edh/mis

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 23:03 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 00:51 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Get Uniper alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Uniper has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.