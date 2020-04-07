Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €99.77 ($116.01).

Shares of SAN stock opened at €83.94 ($97.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €82.58 and a 200 day moving average of €85.34. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($108.10).

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

