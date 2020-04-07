SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €118.00 by UBS Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €118.00 ($137.21) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €129.00 ($150.00).

SAP stock traded up €2.28 ($2.65) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €103.68 ($120.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $116.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €106.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €116.01. SAP has a 12 month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 12 month high of €129.60 ($150.70).

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

