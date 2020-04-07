SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Co

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $305.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.85. 44,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.89 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $193.91 and a 52-week high of $309.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.81 and its 200-day moving average is $250.55.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,043,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,897,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

