Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCFLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schaeffler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

