Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 159.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,236,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $45.97. 60,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

