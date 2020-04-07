Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) CEO Acquires $1,011,725.00 in Stock

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) CEO Nazzic S. Keene purchased 14,300 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SAIC traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.56. 462,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

