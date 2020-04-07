Scotiabank Downgrades Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) to Sector Perform

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Canacol Energy stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506 shares.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

