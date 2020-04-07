Scotiabank Lowers Delphi Energy (OTCMKTS:DPGYF) to Underperform

Delphi Energy (OTCMKTS:DPGYF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DPGYF remained flat at $$0.26 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. Delphi Energy has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

About Delphi Energy

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

