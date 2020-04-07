SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of SPNE stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.74. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SeaSpine by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SeaSpine by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

