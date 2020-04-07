SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,800,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,686,000 after purchasing an additional 570,294 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,070,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 423,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after acquiring an additional 292,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,016,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after buying an additional 208,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $712.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

