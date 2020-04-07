Sec SpA (LON:SECG) Insider Acquires £1,957.56 in Stock

Sec SpA (LON:SECG) insider Emma Victoria Kane acquired 5,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £1,957.56 ($2,575.06).

Shares of SEC stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 33 ($0.43). The company had a trading volume of 11,864 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. Sec SpA has a 12-month low of GBX 34 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 78 ($1.03).

SEC Company Profile

SEC S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services to corporates, trade associations, regional governments, and municipalities in Italy, Belgium, Spain, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The company's public relations services consists of brand equity management; corporate and financial communication; healthcare; marketing communication; issues and crisis management; corporate social responsibility; customer relationship management; external relations and internal communication; social and content management; and media and digital relations services.

