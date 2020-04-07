Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.81. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

