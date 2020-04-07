Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,946,000 after purchasing an additional 621,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,287,000 after purchasing an additional 141,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.42. The company had a trading volume of 187,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,507. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.93.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

