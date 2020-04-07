Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating and set a $0.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Senseonics by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Senseonics by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 million.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

