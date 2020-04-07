Sentient Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,712.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $496,172.11 and approximately $7,712.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058257 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.01011730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00033136 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00237290 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00174243 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007140 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00060823 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

