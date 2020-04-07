ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 378,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,897,000 after buying an additional 311,371 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total value of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,104 shares of company stock valued at $37,908,647 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $269.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.16, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.91. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $362.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $383.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.50.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

