SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STRNY. Deutsche Bank raised shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SEVERN TRENT PL/S stock remained flat at $$26.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

SEVERN TRENT PL/S Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

