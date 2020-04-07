Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.37.

SHOP traded down $13.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.84. 747,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,377. Shopify has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $593.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of -341.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 402.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after purchasing an additional 223,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $338,911,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

