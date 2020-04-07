Shopify (SHOP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2020 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $675.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $600.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $600.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Shopify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/2/2020 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $500.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2020 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from to .

4/1/2020 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from to .

3/31/2020 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $545.00 to $332.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $575.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2020 – Shopify had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $540.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Shopify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Shopify had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/13/2020 – Shopify had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $675.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $400.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $485.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $465.00 to $590.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $325.00 to $475.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/13/2020 – Shopify had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $340.00 to $585.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Shopify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $630.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $481.00.

2/13/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from to .

2/12/2020 – Shopify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $365.00.

2/12/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $450.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/12/2020 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/12/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $385.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2020 – Shopify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $400.00.

NYSE SHOP opened at $392.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.37. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Shopify by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

