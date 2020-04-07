Shopify’s (SHO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Shopify (TSE:SHO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$666.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$631.62 million.

