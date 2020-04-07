Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hilton Food Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,053.33 ($13.86).

LON HFG traded up GBX 56 ($0.74) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,042 ($13.71). The stock had a trading volume of 116,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,780. The company has a market capitalization of $833.59 million and a PE ratio of 28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 982.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,020.78. Hilton Food Group has a twelve month low of GBX 855 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,133.86 ($14.92).

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley bought 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,023 ($13.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.12 ($26,160.38).

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

