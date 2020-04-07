Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €25.03 ($29.10).

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIGHT. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Signify Company Profile

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

