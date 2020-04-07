Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $4.70 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.6% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 16,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,225,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $143,652,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 4,803 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,365,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 target price (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Aegis raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,338.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $27.51 on Tuesday, hitting $2,025.10. 3,014,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $994.52 billion, a PE ratio of 88.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,927.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1,848.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.