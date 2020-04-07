Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.57% of Simply Good Foods worth $42,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nomi Ghez acquired 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,069.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,844.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 125,461 shares of company stock worth $2,875,588. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMPL. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.