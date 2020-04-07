SingularDTV Price Tops $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. SingularDTV has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $501,117.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Binance and Livecoin. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.97 or 0.02592019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00204449 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV’s launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Liqui, ChaoEX, OKEx, Livecoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

