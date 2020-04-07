SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $14.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SITC. BidaskClub lowered SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

NASDAQ SITC traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. 1,054,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,783. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Michael Makinen acquired 20,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,324.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,436.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $273,197. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 51,576 shares of company stock worth $237,704 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.