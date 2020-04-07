Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €97.00 by Warburg Research

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX2. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.00 ($104.65).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €60.85 ($70.76) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €64.95 and its 200-day moving average is €83.33. Sixt has a 12 month low of €33.30 ($38.72) and a 12 month high of €103.40 ($120.23).

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

