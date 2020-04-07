Skycoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.13 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00005718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, C2CX, Binance and ChaoEX. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and $821,719.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02582929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00203666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C2CX, Iquant, Binance and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

